Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

