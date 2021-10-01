Financial Analysis: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) versus AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN)

AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AngioSoma and SCYNEXIS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A SCYNEXIS 0 0 6 0 3.00

SCYNEXIS has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 398.11%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioSoma and SCYNEXIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A SCYNEXIS $120,000.00 1,025.46 -$55.19 million ($4.71) -1.13

AngioSoma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCYNEXIS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AngioSoma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngioSoma and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34% SCYNEXIS N/A -79.97% -20.09%

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

