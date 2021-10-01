Financial Analysis: Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) versus Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wellness Center USA and Provention Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -861.55% Provention Bio N/A -85.29% -74.08%

This table compares Wellness Center USA and Provention Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A Provention Bio N/A N/A -$98.58 million ($1.88) -3.40

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wellness Center USA and Provention Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Provention Bio 0 1 5 0 2.83

Provention Bio has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 177.34%. Given Provention Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Provention Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wellness Center USA has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provention Bio has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provention Bio beats Wellness Center USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc. is a hybrid healthcare company that combines technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It operates through following segments: Medical Devices; and Authentication & Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of targeted Ultra Violet phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases and for sanitation purposes. The Authentication & Encryption Products and Services segment engages in the business of selling, licensing or otherwise providing certain authentication and encryption products and services. The company was founded by Andrew J. Kandalepas on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

