Financial Survey: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) vs. Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and Till Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.41 -$29.16 million N/A N/A Till Capital $160,000.00 99.75 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tiptree.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 5.91% 13.35% 1.70% Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tiptree and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tiptree beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

