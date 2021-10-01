FintruX Network (FTX) Price Reaches $0.0143

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $5,431.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00239151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00114726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

