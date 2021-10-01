First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target Lowered to $1,000.00 at DA Davidson

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.
FCNCA traded up $11.18 on Friday, reaching $854.35. 2,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $845.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $841.11. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $315.75 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.