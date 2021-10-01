First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target Lowered to $1,000.00 at DA Davidson

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

FCNCA traded up $11.18 on Friday, reaching $854.35. 2,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $845.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $841.11. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $315.75 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

