First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.