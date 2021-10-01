First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) vs. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Critical Survey

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Foundation pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

65.5% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 33.78% 14.42% 1.43% Flushing Financial 20.03% 11.83% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Foundation and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.94%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Flushing Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $298.54 million 3.95 $84.37 million $1.88 13.99 Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.54 $34.67 million $1.70 13.29

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Foundation beats Flushing Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

