First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.