First Washington CORP Acquires 4,580 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 2.0% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,759. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.35.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 974,868 shares of company stock worth $284,598,459. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

