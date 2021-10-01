Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $159.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day moving average is $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.98 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 89.7% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.