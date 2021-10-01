Fivebalance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,407.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $78,845.58 and $1,407.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00116244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00180214 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

