Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $168.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.