Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.