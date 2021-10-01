Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 9,400 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NYSE:LNC opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

