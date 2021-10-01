Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

