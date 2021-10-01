Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 927,330 shares of company stock worth $50,841,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of -33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

