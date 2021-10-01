Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NWL opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

