FLO Reaches One Day Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

