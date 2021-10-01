Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

