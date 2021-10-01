Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.92. Fosterville South Exploration has a twelve month low of 0.70 and a twelve month high of 2.67.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

