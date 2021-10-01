Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.34. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

