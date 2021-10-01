Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Fox Factory worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.31. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

