Fractal Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $763,992.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00104857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00142891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.45 or 0.99839235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.63 or 0.06728668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

