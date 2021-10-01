Franchise Group’s (FRG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $10,978,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $5,839,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

