Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.12. Freedom has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Freedom will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freedom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Freedom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Freedom by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

