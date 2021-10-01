Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s current price.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Frontier Group has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,258,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

