Fuel Tech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,184 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 959% compared to the typical volume of 584 call options.

FTEK stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

