Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,981.81

Future plc (LON:FUTR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,981.81 ($38.96) and traded as high as GBX 3,720 ($48.60). Future shares last traded at GBX 3,690 ($48.21), with a volume of 152,478 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,708.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,986.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

