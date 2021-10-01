FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

KL stock opened at C$52.76 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,949,000. Insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

