FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Decreased by Piper Sandler

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NKSH opened at $36.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

