FY2021 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a report released on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Terex has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

