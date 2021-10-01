FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $396,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

