G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

