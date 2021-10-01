G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $569.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $20,072,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,426,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

