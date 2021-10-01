GAMEE (GMEE) Trading 33.6% Higher Over Last Week

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. GAMEE has a total market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00104977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00136162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,410.99 or 0.99784397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.90 or 0.06778927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

