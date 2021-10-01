GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $332.22 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $332.22 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00009108 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00116427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00200348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012006 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,044,572 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

