GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.50 ($44.12).

Shares of G1A opened at €39.59 ($46.58) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

