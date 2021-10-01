GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.50 ($44.12).

Shares of G1A opened at €39.59 ($46.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €41.31 ($48.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.46.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

