GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

