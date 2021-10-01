Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Up 4.8%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 1,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 875,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

In other Genesis Energy news, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

