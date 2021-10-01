Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.61 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $259.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.04 million and the lowest is $245.80 million. Gentherm posted sales of $259.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM opened at $80.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

