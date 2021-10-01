GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$50.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GFL. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

