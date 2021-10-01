GFL Environmental Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.12. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$25.38 and a 52-week high of C$48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

