GFL Environmental Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

Shares of GFL opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth $8,219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 88.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 211.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

