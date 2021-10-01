Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Shares Up 0.3%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 1,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,696,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.