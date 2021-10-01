Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLKCF stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,090. Global Gaming Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Global Gaming Technologies Company Profile

Global Gaming Technologies Corp., a gaming industry holding company, engages in the eSports, mobile and console games, and digital interactive entertainment businesses. It publishes mobile games; offers St. Noire, a cinematic board game; and provides Gamesquare, a video game API solution that enables electronic sports games, as well as operates eSports betting platform.

