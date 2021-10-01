Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $281.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.67 and a 200 day moving average of $269.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

