Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 50,240 shares during the period.

SDIV stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.75.

