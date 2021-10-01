Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

